Pelosi: Doesn't Remember US Military 'Ever Telling Us Not To' Visit Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't remember the U.S. military "ever telling us not to go" to Taiwan.

"I don't remember them ever telling us not to go," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. "We are very proud of our military. Their preparation actually, I think, minimized the impact of the Chinese on our trip. So they took very good care of us."

Pelosi, D-Calif., last week visited Asia, a trip denounced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and many U.S. Republican lawmakers. China said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violated the "one-China policy" and launched a series of military exercises around the self-governing island in response.

Pelosi condemned China's efforts to "isolate" Taiwan from the world and defended her visit as necessary to "salute this thriving democracy."

"What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish a new normal," Pelosi said. "And we just can't let that happen."