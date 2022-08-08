Chinese Military Proves It Can Blockade Taiwan at Will

The Chinese military's exercises surrounding the island of Taiwan aim to intimidate the United States and Japan to prevent them from assisting the island in the event of an invasion in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, the state Xinhua news agency reported.

Pelosi's visit may just have been a pretext, however. In January, a NATO intelligence official with Chinese contacts told Newsmax that Chinese President Xi Jinping had given orders to take action against Taiwan in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently offered his support to Xi, calling Pelosi's visit unnecessarily provocative.