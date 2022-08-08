×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | military exercises | taiwan | japan | invasion

Chinese Military Proves It Can Blockade Taiwan at Will

A military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, on Aug. 5. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

By    |   Monday, 08 August 2022 06:24 AM EDT

The Chinese military's exercises surrounding the island of Taiwan aim to intimidate the United States and Japan to prevent them from assisting the island in the event of an invasion in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, the state Xinhua news agency reported.

Pelosi's visit may just have been a pretext, however. In January, a NATO intelligence official with Chinese contacts told Newsmax that Chinese President Xi Jinping had given orders to take action against Taiwan in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently offered his support to Xi, calling Pelosi's visit unnecessarily provocative.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Chinese military's exercises surrounding the island of Taiwan aim to intimidate the United States and Japan to prevent them from assisting the island in the event of an invasion in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.
china, military exercises, taiwan, japan, invasion
1379
2022-24-08
Monday, 08 August 2022 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved