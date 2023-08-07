×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | donald trump | indictments | 2024 election | polls | joe biden

Pelosi Says US Will Be No More if Trump Wins in 2024

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 08:44 PM EDT

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued her war of words with Donald Trump on Monday, saying the U.S. is doomed if the former president is elected to another term in the White House in 2024.

In an article in the Intelligencer published Monday, Pelosi was asked about the prospect of a second Trump term. Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination and leads President Joe Biden in some general election polls.

"Don't even think of that," she said. "Don't think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.

"If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House."

Pelosi, who oversaw two impeachments of Trump — he was acquitted both times by the Senate — went after Trump following the former president's arraignment Thursday in Washington, D.C., on a four-count indictment regarding allegations that he attempted to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

It was the second time Trump was indicted by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. The first time, in June, related to Trump's handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment, which has since been expanded to 42 counts.

"The indictments against the president are exquisite," Pelosi told the Intelligencer. "They're beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with."

Pelosi raised Trump's ire on Friday after she said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" that the former president looked like "a scared puppy" when he arrived for his arraignment Thursday at federal court in Washington.

Trump responded on Truth Social, referencing an incident involving Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who was allegedly attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco residence when she was in Washington.

"I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," Trump wrote. "'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that.

"I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands [sic] journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued her war of words with Donald Trump on Monday, saying the U.S. is doomed if the former president is elected to another term in the White House in 2024.
nancy pelosi, donald trump, indictments, 2024 election, polls, joe biden
404
2023-44-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 08:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved