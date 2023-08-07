Pelosi Says US Will Be No More if Trump Wins in 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued her war of words with Donald Trump on Monday, saying the U.S. is doomed if the former president is elected to another term in the White House in 2024.

In an article in the Intelligencer published Monday, Pelosi was asked about the prospect of a second Trump term. Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination and leads President Joe Biden in some general election polls.

"Don't even think of that," she said. "Don't think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.

"If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House."

Pelosi, who oversaw two impeachments of Trump — he was acquitted both times by the Senate — went after Trump following the former president's arraignment Thursday in Washington, D.C., on a four-count indictment regarding allegations that he attempted to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

It was the second time Trump was indicted by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. The first time, in June, related to Trump's handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment, which has since been expanded to 42 counts.

"The indictments against the president are exquisite," Pelosi told the Intelligencer. "They're beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with."

Pelosi raised Trump's ire on Friday after she said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" that the former president looked like "a scared puppy" when he arrived for his arraignment Thursday at federal court in Washington.

Trump responded on Truth Social, referencing an incident involving Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who was allegedly attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco residence when she was in Washington.

"I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," Trump wrote. "'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that.

"I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands [sic] journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"