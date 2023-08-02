×
Pelosi: Trump Indictment 'Heartbreaking' for Country

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 09:05 PM EDT

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, described the recent federal indictment of former President Donald Trump as "heartbreaking."

Pelosi said Wednesday on CNN's "The Lead With Jake Tapper" that it was "heartbreaking for our country to have a president" with a list of charges as serious as those issued by the Department of Justice.

Trump was indicted a day prior with four counts related to his actions after the 2020 election that allegedly led to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, including conspiracy to overturn its results and defraud the country.

Pelosi lauded the House Jan. 6 panel for its role in gathering evidence against Trump and drew similarities between their recommended charges and those handed down by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's office.

"It's interesting to see how similar they are to some of the charges recommended by the Jan. 6 committee, and I commend, again, the committee," Pelosi shared. "I'm so proud of them."

Smith's latest charges aren't the first he's hit Trump with. Last month, the special counsel's office indicted Trump over sensitive files discovered at his Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida.

A little more than a month later, Smith updated the indictment to include new charges related to accusations that he worked to suppress surveillance video from his estate that could be used against him.

The former president was also charged earlier this year by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office in a state-level case surrounding a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump now faces more possible state-level charges coming out of Fulton County, Georgia, over accusations that he tried to lure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

