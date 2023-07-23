Pelosi, 83, Unsure About Timeline for Running Again

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, is keeping plans of running again close to the vest.

"I'm not making any political plans here today, but I'm enjoying my service with the members, that our new members are wonderful, our leadership," Pelosi quipped, when asked by CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash if she plans to run again.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is House minority leader and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., is minority whip.

When pressed by Bash about a "timeline" for running, Pelosi responded, "We'll see, we'll see."

Since 1987, Pelosi has been representing California's 11th Congressional District. She held the position of speaker of the House twice, from 2007 to 2011 and then starting again in January 2019 before stepping down as Democrat leader when House Republicans took the majority.