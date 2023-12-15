Monmouth Poll: Trump Leads by 50 Points in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump is ahead of his closest Republican rivals in a poll of Michigan GOP primary voters by Monmouth University/Washington Post.

Here are how the results break down:

63% say they prefer Trump.

13% say they favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

13% say they support former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

5% say they prefer former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

3% say they support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"The most likely voters to turn out in Michigan's Republican primary seem to be the Trump enthusiasts," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. "This probably includes many who were lukewarm on him eight years ago but are now fully behind his comeback bid. The other candidates just aren't lighting the same kind of spark."

The poll, conducted Dec. 7-11, surveyed 1,296 primary voters in Michigan. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.