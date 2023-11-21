Morning Consult Poll: Trump Up 53 on GOP, 3 on Biden

Former President Donald Trump is not only dominating the conversation, he is running away from the Republican presidential primary field, according to the latest Morning Consult Poll released Tuesday.

Trump draws a large majority support (66%) against the full GOP primary field, just off his 67% record high a day ago in the daily tracking poll. Trump leads the GOP field by 53 percentage points and Trump (44%) leads incumbent President Joe Biden (41%) by 3 points.

The full GOP primary results by Morning Consult:

Trump 66% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 13% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 9% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 7% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 3% North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 1% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1%

Notably, DeSantis firmly occupies the Trump lane against the other Trump rivals in the primary race.

"DeSantis is the second choice of 39% of potential GOP primary voters who are supporting Trump, followed by 25% who would back Ramaswamy and 11% who would back Haley," pollster Eli Yokley wrote in his analysis.

Also, according to Yokley, the buzz around Trump is highest among his competitors.

"Trump is dominating the conversation," he wrote. "Over 3 in 4 potential Republican primary voters said they had recently seen, read or heard something about Trump, as he continues to dominate the headlines over his primary rivals.

"By comparison, roughly half of the GOP primary electorate reported hearing something about DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy."

The Morning Consult Poll was conducted Nov. 17-19 among 3,619 potential Republican primary voters with a margin of error ranging from plus or minus 1-4 percentage points.