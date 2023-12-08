×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: emerson poll | trump | biden | gop | primary

Emerson Poll: Trump Leads Biden, GOP Primary Field

By    |   Friday, 08 December 2023 11:12 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump owns a 4-point lead over incumbent Joe Biden while maintaining his solid foothold as the Republican front-runner for 2024 at 64% support, according to an Emerson College Poll released Friday.

Trump leads Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical presidential matchup. However, Trump's lead expands to six points with the introduction of other candidates, who siphon off more votes from Biden than Trump:

  • Trump: 43%
  • Biden: 37%
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 7%
  • Jill Stein: 1%
  • Cornel West: 1%
  • Undecided: 12%

The executive director of Emerson polling said the survey oversampled voters under 30 to "better understand their changes in attitude toward" Biden.

"In the oversample of voters under 30, 45% support Biden and 40% support Trump in a head-to-head matchup, while 16% are undecided. Within this group, there is a divide between voters under and over 25," Spencer Kimball said. "Of voters under 25, 48% support Biden and 35% Trump, while voters between 25 and 29 are split: 44% support Trump and 42% support Biden."

The survey found that a breakdown of Biden's 41% overall approval rating shows a chasm with voters between 18 and 24, where the president has a 35% approval rating. Voters between 25 and 29 have a 41% approval rating of Biden. 

Meanwhile, Trump holds a 50-point lead over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, 64% to 14%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is third with 7%, followed by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 4% each.

In a hypothetical matchup against Haley, Trump leads 76% to 23%.

"As younger Democrats distance themselves from Biden, Trump's formidable backing within the Republican primary is strongest among younger voters," Kimball said. "This presents a potential quandary for Biden, who secured a nearly 2-to-1 victory among young voters in the 2020 election."

The Emerson College Poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Dec. 4-6. The poll has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 points with a 95% confidence level.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump owns a 4-point lead over incumbent Joe Biden while maintaining his solid foothold as the Republican front-runner for 2024 at 64% support, according to an Emerson College Poll released Friday.
emerson poll, trump, biden, gop, primary
333
2023-12-08
Friday, 08 December 2023 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved