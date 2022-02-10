Virginia Deputy AG Denies Claim She Has Resigned Over Internet Posts

Virginia Deputy Attorney General Monique Miles denied a report in The Washington Post on Thursday that she had resigned her position over posts made to a personal social media account which questioned the 2020 election results and offered support to protesters who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, demonstration at the U.S. Capitol.

''I haven't resigned. They've asked for it,'' Miles told Newsmax by phone.

Miles, who took over her post last month after Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as governor, said she was summoned to two meetings Thursday with senior officials in the attorney general's office, including Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp.

She said she was told the topic of the 2020 elections was ''too controversial. The Jan. 6 topic is too nuclear. They didn't want any bad press for the office or for Jason [Miyares, Virginia attorney general.]''

After being asked to resign, she said she was told that ''it was a lot to process'' and to take the afternoon to consider her options.

The comments came after the Post reported a story, posted at 1:32 p.m., in which it quoted Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, as saying Miles had resigned.

In a statement to Newsmax late Thursday, LaCivita said the department and Miles had ''parted ways.''

"Earlier today, Ms. Miles surrendered her state government ID and equipment before leaving the premises after a conversation with our Chief Deputy Attorney General,'' the emailed statement said. ''It is our understanding that she resigned at that time.

''Nevertheless, the Office of Attorney General has parted ways with Ms. Miles for lack of transparency during her initial interviews for the position. We appreciate her service and wish her well in the future."

The email did not address Miles' claims that she was told the topics of the election or Jan. 6 were ''nuclear.''

Miles said she was pondering whether to resign or be terminated. Miles is a founding principal of an employment law firm in Alexandria, Virginia.

She said that her comments questioning the 2020 election results and supporting the Jan. 6 protesters were not too dissimilar to those of other government officials.

One of the posts the Post quoted from Jan. 6 read: ''News Flash: Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise. The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant. Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary.''

''For me to be singled out…is really upsetting,'' Miles said.

In an email Miles sent to the Post, and shared with Newsmax, she suggested the publication of the posts were intended to publicly ridicule her.

''Needless to say, this is attempted character assassination to stir up controversy,'' she wrote. ''The posts were made at a time when the news was still developing re: the facts around the election, the court cases, the Rally on the Ellipse and what happened at the capitol. That was before all the audits occurred.''

She also said the scrutiny she received was at least, in part, because she was a Black conservative woman.

"It never ceases to amaze me how some liberals have their daggers out for black conservative females since black females have long been the dem's voter base," she wrote.