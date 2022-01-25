'Real Housewives'' Jennie Nguyen Fired After Social Media Posts Resurface

''Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'' cast member Jennie Nguyen was fired from the show Tuesday after social media posts from two years ago recently resurfaced.

Bravo said it made the decision in response to her social media posts that some deemed racist.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" the network said in a statement posted to its Instagram. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

Fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise began calling for Nguyen's firing after they found several Facebook posts from 2020 that seemed to condemn the nationwide wave of violence triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Page Six reported that Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, posted a few pro-police tirades on social media, including one from September 2020 that read: "I'm sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it's wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people's eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?"

In another, she reportedly wrote: "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot."

She also reportedly shared a meme in which an old lady is speaking to a man about the bumper stickers on her car, explaining that the little figures don't indicate how many children she has, but "how many rioters I've hit!"

Nguyen's fellow cast members, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah, have publicly condemned her comments and unfollowed her on social media.

Though she has not publicly addressed her termination, Nguyen previously shared a public apology on Instagram in which she said she has since deleted many of the offending posts.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,'' she wrote. ''At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.''

Nguyen also said she deactivated the account more than a year ago and is ''sincerely sorry for the pain'' the posts caused.