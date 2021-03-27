Rep. Mo Brooks: 'Fools' Tarnished GOP in Storming of Capitol

"Fools" that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 did a huge disservice to the fight against election fraud, tarnishing the Republican Party, and ostensibly doing the bidding for the Democratic Party, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

"They did more to hurt the Republican Party and our efforts for honest and accurate elections than anybody could have, even those who would've followed a script written by the Democratic Party," Brooks told AL.com.

Brooks, who was one of the staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump's election challenges, is now running for the Senate to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

Brooks is going to face off in a GOP primary with a Trump administration member Amb. Lynda Blanchard.

Brooks lamented the storming of the Capitol managing to overshadow the important American moment to challenging the election and the allegations of using the guise of COVID-19 to circumvent state election law.

"We were going to have a debate on the House and Senate floors about voter fraud and election theft and that message, those facts, did not get out through the news media," he said. "The news media was absorbed by the attack on the United States Capitol.

"So that whole day we were working months toward was just blown to pieces by those fools who attacked the United States Capitol."

Still, the storming of the Capitol was more than a massive diversion from the real work of Congress and the challenging of the Democrat-led areas not following election law; it was unprecendented and abhorrent, Brooks added.

"I was shocked there was violence," Brooks said. "Never in my lifetime had I given a speech in which violence ensued. Never had there been a Donald Trump rally in which there was a speech and violence ensued as we saw."