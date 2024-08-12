Mitch McConnell: Dems' Complete Control 'Our Worst Nightmare'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Republican lawmakers in Kentucky that Democrats winning all three branches of government in November's general election would be "our worst nightmare."

McConnell, who will step down as the chamber's GOP leader following the election, addressed the National Conference of State Legislators Legislative Summit in Louisville last week.

He discussed the national race, which will pit former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, against Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I think they have given us a ticket here that represents the far left of the Democratic Party," McConnell said of the Harris-Walz ticket, Spectrum News reported. "And by the way, that's most Democrats today.

"Let's assume our worst nightmare: The Democrats went to the White House, the House, the Senate. The first thing they'll do is get rid of the [Senate] filibuster. Second, you'll have two new states: D.C., Puerto Rico. That's four new Democratic senators in perpetuity."

McConnell added Democrats also will aim to reform the Supreme Court.

"If they get those two new states and pack the Supreme Court, they'll get what they want," McConnell said during his Wednesday address. "By the way, on packing the Supreme Court ... you may know this already: It's unconstitutional."

President Joe Biden last month unveiled a proposal for changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court's nine justices.

McConnell also discussed the partisanship in Washington, D.C., and added that voters want to see the major parties work together, as they did with Biden's infrastructure package.

"I think when the voters have spoken and given divided government, they're not necessarily saying, Do nothing," he said, the Courier Journal reported. "They're saying, OK, you've got some big differences. ... Look at the things that you guys could agree on and make some progress with the country."