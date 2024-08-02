Sen. McConnell Chides America First Foreign Policy

Although not directly naming Donald Trump and his running mate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized their America First foreign policy platform as "nonsense," Breitbart reported Friday.

McConnell, who was booed at the Republican National Convention last month as the lead delegate for Kentucky, has been at odds with the idea of putting American interests before other countries, especially securing the border, which Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, his running mate, have advocated.

McConnell has been a staunch supporter of U.S. military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, even though he stated last month he doesn't know what a Ukraine victory will look like, Breitbart reported.

He said the America First foreign policy platform echoes U.S. isolationism during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"Even the slogans are what they were in the '30s – 'America First,'" McConnell said, according to Breitbart.

McConnell, though, might not be properly reading the tea leaves regarding how Republicans and Americans feel about the U.S. involvement in issues abroad, especially in Ukraine.

A Pew research poll released Monday showed that 62% of Republicans and 49% of Americans said the U.S. does not have a responsibility to help Ukraine.