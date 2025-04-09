Trump: US Reaping $2 Billion a Day From Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States is taking in $2 billion per day from tariffs.

"We're taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs," Trump said during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. to ease coal regulations. "And we're doing very well in making I call them tailored deals; not off the rack. These are tailored, highly tailored deals.

"Right now, Japan is flying here to make a deal. South Korea is flying here to make a deal. … We have a lot of countries coming in. They want to make deals. If I told them about making those deals two years ago or three years ago or five years ago, they'd be laughing at us. Now, they're all signing up," Trump added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier Tuesday said that almost 70 countries have approached the administration about reworking trade deals.

Trump made the comment without providing details. The president has imposed an array of tariffs on other countries since taking office in January.

The Treasury Department's daily statement of deposits into and withdrawals from the its general account, the federal government's main operating account, shows "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" deposits have on average totaled around $200 million a day so far this month.

For the entire month of February, the latest full month available, the Treasury netted about $7.25 billion in customs duties. The monthly budget statement for March will be released on Thursday, which will show the latest monthly figures.