WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | john cornyn | john thune | mitch mcconnell

Leadership Race to Succeed McConnell Heats Up

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 08:52 PM EDT

The race is starting to heat up to be the new leader of the Republican Senate conference.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is facing off against Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who announced he was stepping down after the 2024 election.

The candidates are using the August recess to make their case to their conference, Axios reported. Cornyn is a prodigious fundraiser, Thune is criss-crossing the country for events while Scott is focusing on his own Senate race, Axios said.

Thune spent last week fundraising for Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde in Wisconsin before heading to Pennsylvania to stump for Republican candidate Dave McCormick. He'll then out to Utah, Nevada, and Ohio to stump for senate candidates in those states.

Thune has raised more than $19 million this cycle and will headline at least 170 events for candidates and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Axios reported.

Cornyn has raised $23 million this cycle and will be campaigning in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Axios reported.

"Sen. Cornyn is spending the summer doing what he's done for 15 years: criss-crossing Texas and the country to help his Republican colleagues and candidates, including President Trump," a Cornyn spokesperson told Axios.

Scott is hunkering down in Florida as he runs for re-election for a second term. Scott has also donated to former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign through PAC donations and fundraisers, Axios reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The race is starting to heat up to be the new leader of the Republican Senate conference. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is facing off against Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,
rick scott, john cornyn, john thune, mitch mcconnell
240
2024-52-07
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved