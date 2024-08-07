Leadership Race to Succeed McConnell Heats Up

The race is starting to heat up to be the new leader of the Republican Senate conference.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is facing off against Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who announced he was stepping down after the 2024 election.

The candidates are using the August recess to make their case to their conference, Axios reported. Cornyn is a prodigious fundraiser, Thune is criss-crossing the country for events while Scott is focusing on his own Senate race, Axios said.

Thune spent last week fundraising for Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde in Wisconsin before heading to Pennsylvania to stump for Republican candidate Dave McCormick. He'll then out to Utah, Nevada, and Ohio to stump for senate candidates in those states.

Thune has raised more than $19 million this cycle and will headline at least 170 events for candidates and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Axios reported.

Cornyn has raised $23 million this cycle and will be campaigning in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Axios reported.

"Sen. Cornyn is spending the summer doing what he's done for 15 years: criss-crossing Texas and the country to help his Republican colleagues and candidates, including President Trump," a Cornyn spokesperson told Axios.

Scott is hunkering down in Florida as he runs for re-election for a second term. Scott has also donated to former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign through PAC donations and fundraisers, Axios reported.