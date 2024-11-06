Speaker Johnson: Vote Shows Americans Want Common Sense

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said most Americans showed they wanted a Republican agenda.

"This historic election has proven that a majority of Americans are eager for secure borders, lower costs, peace through strength, and a return to common sense," he said in a statement. "As more results come in it is clear that, as we have predicted all along, Republicans are poised to have unified government in the White House, Senate, and House."

Johnson pointed to Republicans flipping districts in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, and holding the House majority, despite having to defend 18 seats President Joe Biden won in 2020.

"We will continue to monitor the results and ensure every legal ballot is counted throughout this process," Johnson said. "I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican Senate to deliver as Speaker of the House on the mandate entrusted to us by the American people."