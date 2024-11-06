WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike johnson | donald trump | pennsylvania | michigan | border | inflation | common sense

Speaker Johnson: Vote Shows Americans Want Common Sense

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 10:53 AM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said most Americans showed they wanted a Republican agenda.

"This historic election has proven that a majority of Americans are eager for secure borders, lower costs, peace through strength, and a return to common sense," he said in a statement. "As more results come in it is clear that, as we have predicted all along, Republicans are poised to have unified government in the White House, Senate, and House."

Johnson pointed to Republicans flipping districts in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, and holding the House majority, despite having to defend 18 seats President Joe Biden won in 2020.

"We will continue to monitor the results and ensure every legal ballot is counted throughout this process," Johnson said. "I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican Senate to deliver as Speaker of the House on the mandate entrusted to us by the American people."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

