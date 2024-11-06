Rep. Mike Lawler Wins Reelection in N.Y.'s 17th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., has won reelection in New York's 17th Congressional District early Wednesday morning, Newsmax has projected.

Lawler's victory in deep-blue New York was key to House Speaker Mike Johnson's hopes of retaining the slim majority.

Republicans have won the Senate majority and the House remains in the balance with many races still too close to call.

Lawler defeated well-funded Mondaire Jones with 191,681 votes through 95% of the estimated vote to have been reported. He was declared the winner with 52.5% of the vote at that point.