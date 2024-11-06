WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike lawler | house | majority | gop | new york | mondaire jones

Rep. Mike Lawler Wins Reelection in N.Y.'s 17th Congressional District

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 09:48 AM EST

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., has won reelection in New York's 17th Congressional District early Wednesday morning, Newsmax has projected.

Lawler's victory in deep-blue New York was key to House Speaker Mike Johnson's hopes of retaining the slim majority.

Republicans have won the Senate majority and the House remains in the balance with many races still too close to call.

Lawler defeated well-funded Mondaire Jones with 191,681 votes through 95% of the estimated vote to have been reported. He was declared the winner with 52.5% of the vote at that point.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., has won reelection in New York's 17th Congressional District early Wednesday morning, Newsmax has projected.
mike lawler, house, majority, gop, new york, mondaire jones
90
2024-48-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 09:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved