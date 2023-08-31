Former RNC Chair Steele Tamps Down 'Noise' Over McConnell

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele pushed back on the "noise" surrounding the health and leadership of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying "it will affect nothing."

Same thing goes for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and President Joe Biden, according to Steele.

Steele made the comments during an interview on MSNBC the day after McConnell froze up for the second time in a month during a press conference, this one in his home state of Kentucky. It also comes the same day of a report that a handful of rank-and-file Senate Republicans are mulling a special meeting to perhaps try to force a change in leadership.

"The people put him there, so if the people want him out, they'll get him out," Steele told MSNBC. "Screaming bipartisans on the Hill from the left or right, with respect to Joe Biden, means absolutely nothing. It's just political noise at the end of the day.

"You hear people say, and it is very true, the people of Kentucky elected [McConnell]. And the people of Kentucky, if they're concerned about his health and believe he's unfit to serve … they'll make that decision."

McConnell was cleared to return to work Thursday by the congressional attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan after the Senate minority leader paused and froze for roughly 30 seconds on Wednesday. His staff later said he "felt momentarily lightheaded."

"Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," Monahan said in a letter shared by McConnell's office, referring to the leader's fall in March, which caused a concussion.

But an all-clear might not stem the chorus of those who want McConnell removed. Doesn't matter, Steele said.

"A lot of the noise from the chattering classes is that — 'cause it will affect nothing," Steele said. "It will not run Mitch McConnell from his post, nor will it Dianne Feinstein from hers or the president of the United States from his.

"I always find it amusing, all the 40-something-year-olds are right now, talking about, 'Oh age limits and oh my God, they're too old,'" Steele said. "When they get that age, they're going to be doing the exact same thing."