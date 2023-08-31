×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mcconnell | health | doctor | clear

Capitol Doctor: Mitch McConnell 'Medically Clear'

Capitol Doctor: Mitch McConnell 'Medically Clear'
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 31 August 2023 02:55 PM EDT

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell "is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the attending physician to the Congress said on Thursday, one day after McConnell froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky.

The incident had raised fresh questions about the health of the top Senate Republican, 81, who had similarly frozen up a month earlier during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell had also been sidelined from Congress in March, after he had tripped and was hospitalized for a concussion and a minor rib fracture. He returned to the Senate in April.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell "is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the attending physician to the Congress said on Thursday, one day after McConnell froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky.
mcconnell, health, doctor, clear
101
2023-55-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved