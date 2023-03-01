AG Garland Pledges Autonomy for Prosecutors in Hunter Biden Probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised free rein for prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden and his financial dealings.

"The U.S. attorney has been advised that he has full authority to make those referrals you're talking about or to bring cases in other districts if he needs to do that," Garland said during an oversight hearing when pressed by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, on whether the probe would be free from political influence.

"He has been advised that he should get anything he needs. I have not heard anything from that office that suggests they are not able to do anything that the U.S. attorney wants them to do."

Asked what would happen if Delaware U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss would need to pursue the case against Biden outside of his jurisdiction, Garland said: "If it's in another district, he would have to bring the case in another district. But as I said, I promise to ensure that he's able to carry out his investigation and that he'd be able to run it. And if he needs to bring it in another jurisdiction, he will have full authority to do that."

Grassley responded: "If Weiss, the U.S. attorney there in Delaware, must seek permission from a Biden-appointed U.S. attorney to bring charges, then the Hunter Biden criminal investigation isn't insulated from political interference as you have publicly proclaimed."

Weiss' office has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018, specifically whether he paid adequate taxes on millions of dollars in income. Prosecutors have also explored whether Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a gun application in 2018.

House Republicans are also investigating Hunter Biden's financial dealings.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has blasted Garland for his "refusal" to appoint a special counsel in the government's probe.

"To date, you have declined to appoint a special counsel in this matter, despite appointing special counsels in other investigations. Your refusal to appoint a special counsel here is conspicuous in this context," Jordan said in a letter sent to Garland Wednesday.