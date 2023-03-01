×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: merrick garland | hunter biden | joe biden | congress | us attorney

AG Garland Pledges Autonomy for Prosecutors in Hunter Biden Probe

AG Garland Pledges Autonomy for Prosecutors in Hunter Biden Probe
Joe Biden, then vice president, attends a U.S. National Women's Soccer Team match with his son Hunter Biden in 2011. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 04:25 PM EST

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised free rein for prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden and his financial dealings.

"The U.S. attorney has been advised that he has full authority to make those referrals you're talking about or to bring cases in other districts if he needs to do that," Garland said during an oversight hearing when pressed by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, on whether the probe would be free from political influence.

"He has been advised that he should get anything he needs. I have not heard anything from that office that suggests they are not able to do anything that the U.S. attorney wants them to do."

Asked what would happen if Delaware U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss would need to pursue the case against Biden outside of his jurisdiction, Garland said: "If it's in another district, he would have to bring the case in another district. But as I said, I promise to ensure that he's able to carry out his investigation and that he'd be able to run it. And if he needs to bring it in another jurisdiction, he will have full authority to do that."

Grassley responded: "If Weiss, the U.S. attorney there in Delaware, must seek permission from a Biden-appointed U.S. attorney to bring charges, then the Hunter Biden criminal investigation isn't insulated from political interference as you have publicly proclaimed."

Weiss' office has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018, specifically whether he paid adequate taxes on millions of dollars in income. Prosecutors have also explored whether Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a gun application in 2018.

House Republicans are also investigating Hunter Biden's financial dealings.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has blasted Garland for his "refusal" to appoint a special counsel in the government's probe.

"To date, you have declined to appoint a special counsel in this matter, despite appointing special counsels in other investigations. Your refusal to appoint a special counsel here is conspicuous in this context," Jordan said in a letter sent to Garland Wednesday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised free rein for prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden and his financial dealings.
merrick garland, hunter biden, joe biden, congress, us attorney
339
2023-25-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved