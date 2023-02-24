Rep. Comer: Key Player Cooperating in Hunter Biden Probe

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said a former associate of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is working with the committee on its investigation of alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.

Comer told Just the News on Thursday night that Eric Schwerin, who was president of Hunter Biden's now-dissolved Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm, is cooperating with the committee. Rosemont Seneca, according to The New York Post, aggressively pursued deals in countries such as Russia, Romania, Ukraine, and China.

"His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis," Comer said. "I feel confident that he's going to work with us and provide us with the information that we have requested.

"I think that Schwerin is going to be a very valuable witness for us in this investigation."

The news about Schwerin came a day after Hunter Biden missed a deadline to supply the committee with documents and information pertaining to his business dealings. The president and Hunter Biden have denied all allegations regarding influence peddling, although Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for tax fraud and whether he lied on gun-purchase paperwork in 2018.

"We were hopeful that the Bidens might cooperate with us. But obviously we're not surprised that they continue to obstruct and deny, because it's going to be hard to defend a lot of the stuff that they've done," Comer told Newsmax on Friday.

The Washington Examiner reported Friday that records showed Schwerin made at least 27 visits to the White House during the Obama administration while Joe Biden was vice president, including multiple 2016 visits with the vice president's chief of staff Steve Ricchetti, who is now counselor to the president.

After Hunter Biden and his uncle James, the president's brother, declined the committee's requests for documents, Comer said the committee will soon start issuing subpoenas.

"We know individuals — many are cooperating with us now, but others not so much," he told Just the News. "We're going to start subpoenaing people in the private sector; we're going to start subpoenaing financial institutions to get us the information. And then we'll go from there."