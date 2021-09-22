Meghan McCain's Mea Culpa: Biden 'Feckless, Unreliable Leader'

President Joe Biden's administration has gone so far off the rails, according to anti-Trump Republican Meghan McCain, he has lost a friend.

"Eight months since President Biden was sworn into office, the anticipation of a tone change and 'return to normalcy' has utterly disappeared," McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wrote in a scathing rebuke for the U.K.'s Daily Mail on Tuesday.

"The man I once considered a friend and confidante has morphed into a feckless and unreliable leader I no longer recognize. He gives all the signs of stubborn cantankerous naiveté, surrounded by idiotic sycophants anyone who has spent more than fifteen minutes around politics should easily recognize as the worst type of corrupt bureaucrats."

While McCain had publicly praised Biden after his victory over former President Donald Trump, and suggested she might vote for Biden, saying "politics are personal for her," her husband claimed she did not vote for Biden.

"The bureaucracy, the media, and this White House are out of touch with reality," McCain's column concluded. "They don't have a plan. They don't know what to do. They're trying to throw money at the problems, but deep down, they know this won't solve anything.

"My intuition has proved right. He is on the path to become worse than Jimmy Carter, who author Steve Hayward described as a man who ran for office promising 'a government as good as the people' and ended his term by saying the people were no good.

"The American people are good. I believe in them. And I believe they deserve a better class of leader."

The column does not mention Trump, nor the fact her mother Cindy — the wife of the late senator — not only endorsed Biden for president, but spoke on his behalf at last summer's virtual Democratic National Convention. Cindy McCain was nominated to a United Nations ambassador role in the Biden administration this spring.

"Does anyone like living like this?" Meghan McCain asked at the start of her critique.

"This was the question presented to me by a friend of mine recently as we were discussing the current state of America under the Joe Biden administration and the deep malaise that has been ushered in by the man who promised over and over again to 'heal the soul of America.'

"No one is healing. Nothing is healed. The wound Donald Trump ripped open has done nothing but fester since Scranton Joe was inaugurated."

Meghan McCain also did not mention her one-time approval of a Biden presidency that was blasted over the media and ABC's "The View."

She tweeted on Nov. 7, 2020, before Biden's Electoral College victory was confirmed and certified:

"Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@JoeBiden – one of the truly decent and moral men I've ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship."

She added on Twitter that same day:

"Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW's who have been captured... (*I had to say it)

She did not mention the regret in her column, but she does admit to the long-running warning started by Trump during the presidential campaign, saying Biden policies were bad for America and its citizens.

"Biden's policies have broken with his rhetoric of unity to create more division and distrust," she wrote. "Inflation has exploded. Americans are paying more at the pump and the grocery and soon for their kids' holiday toys. The schools are supposed to be reopened, but in-person learning is inconsistent and can be pulled away with the speed of a positive test.

"The vaccine booster shots, which Biden promised at the beginning of the month, ran into a brick wall of FDA policy. New government mandates are testing the limits of executive power.

"The man who promised he would shut down the virus, not the country, is doing the opposite."

Meghan McCain also rebuked the media for its attack on conservatives — although she was once a part of the anti-Trump media on Twitter and "The View."

"You can see the discrepancy just turning on the television, where on Sunday morning Dr. Fauci and his fellow government spokesmen speak in terms of limiting our lives, restricting our travel, mandating masks, requiring boosters and vaccine card checks just to go to a restaurant, and just a few hours later, you can see stadiums filled with tens of thousands of unmasked football fans cheering together for hours," she continued.

"Many of those cheering fans, who stand for the anthem and honor the flag, are the same people our media looks down on, and who Biden and his White House sycophants blame for continued [COVID] case numbers, despite no proof whatsoever that they are the source of continued illness.

"So they berate them, call them fools, suggest they are insurrectionists, and blame them for their own failed policies, as a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that they literally have officials resigning in protest from the FDA over their interference in public health science."

Trump, who has been using his Save America PAC to communicate with America First supporters after being banned on Twitter and Facebook, has yet to respond to Meghan McCain's flip on Biden.