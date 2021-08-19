Meghan McCain: Biden 'Like Jimmy Carter on Acid'

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain today slammed President Joe Biden, his administration and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. In a Twitter post, McCain criticized the president saying he is ''like Jimmy Carter on acid.''

McCain, formerly a commentator on ABC’s ''The View,'' said, "No press briefings from the Biden White House, from the President or his staff," McCain tweeted. "They're all on vacation. He is like Jimmy Carter on acid and he and his team will be remembered in history worse than him. Also anyone in the press want to jump in on criticism of him in hiding?"

Daughter of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, Meghan McCain took issue with the current administration’s handling of the departure of troops from Afghanistan. ''Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision — this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,'' she wrote in a previous tweet.

She wasn’t finished. McCain also took direct shots at Democrats who mentioned her father in tweets from last week.

''Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was)," McCain tweeted. "Let me tell you ... he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging.''

Meghan McCain’s mother, Cindy, was nominated by Biden in June to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Her nomination is currently being reviewed by the Senate.

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential race and was later featured in campaign ads describing him as a leader who can cross party lines and unite the country.