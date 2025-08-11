WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: megabill | reconciliation bill | budget | congress | gop | trump

House GOP Leadership Considering Second Megabill

By    |   Monday, 11 August 2025 02:42 PM EDT

House Republican leadership is already discussing another domestic policy package just weeks after the One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law, Politico reported.

The Republican Study Committee has launched a Reconciliation 2.0 working group to begin generating recommendations for follow-up legislation, a White House official told Politico.

Republican senators are skeptical another big bill could pass the upper chamber.

"Without the pressure, I don't see how you get it done," one of the GOP senators told Politico. "I don't think I see what the pressure is here."

Trump administration officials have told lawmakers what they would like to see in another reconciliation bill, three people told Politico. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he wants to use another reconciliation bill to lower the deficit, while Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said he wants to rework policies cut from the first reconciliation bill to comply with Senate rules, Politico said.

"My sense is that there's more enthusiasm in the House than in the Senate, and that makes sense," said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., told Politico. "They can do things with 51 votes anyway; most of what we have to do requires 60. And that means that senators, if you have a desire to actually legislate, need to find ways to legislate — and reconciliation is damaging to that relationship."

RSC leadership told Politico its working group is simply designed to generate ideas and put down markers.

One House Republican said there would be hesitancy in the conference to do another reconciliation bill.

"We did so much in the first," the member told Politico. "It's going to be harder to do a second one."

