Mich. Dems Push New Licensing, Rules for Gun Dealers

Michigan Senate Democrats are pursuing legislation that would create a new state licensing system for firearm dealers and expand regulatory oversight.

Two Senate bills would require dealers to obtain an additional annual license from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, on top of the federal license required to sell firearms, The Midwesterner reported.

The measures would also mandate annual training for dealers and employees, impose stricter security and storage requirements, and allow random compliance inspections by law enforcement.

Dealers would be required to submit sales and transfer records to the state and keep firearms and ammunition secured unless a customer is under direct supervision of a trained employee.

"This isn't about stopping crime. It's about driving small gun stores out of business, raising the cost of firearms, and limiting where and how you can buy them," Brenden Boudreau, director of Great Lakes Gun Rights, said in a statement.

"This is how it starts. Bad gun control bills are introduced, normalized, and pushed forward piece by piece until the political landscape shifts."

Supporters told the Michigan Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee Tuesday that the legislation is intended to reduce theft and prevent illegal firearm transfers.

Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, said the bills would prohibit firearm sales if a dealer knew a buyer was intoxicated, posed a threat, or intended to transfer the weapon to another person.

Opponents said the requirements would impose significant costs on dealers, particularly smaller businesses.

Chris Lee of the Firearms Industry Trade Association said there were only five thefts reported among roughly 1,600 firearm retailers in Michigan in 2025.

Lee said proposed video storage requirements alone could cost a mid-sized retailer about $50,000 annually.

Nick Buggia of the National Rifle Association raised concerns about potential constitutional violations, pointing to provisions requiring extended video retention and allowing warrantless inspections.

Supporters, including End Gun Violence Michigan, said the bills would build on existing policies such as red flag laws and increase accountability among firearm dealers.

Michigan Democrats have promoted additional firearm measures this session, including magazine limits, waiting periods, and expanded authority for courts to temporarily remove access to firearms.

Lawmakers took no action on Tuesday but are expected to conduct additional hearings in the coming weeks.