Donald Trump to Newsmax: We've Done So Much in 200 Days

Thinking about his first 200 days in office, President Donald Trump told Newsmax that he's most proud of doing so much "in so little time."

At the forefront is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that he signed into law on July 4, his sweeping domestic funding bill that is "full of goodies" for every segment of America, he said.

"The bill is the biggest bill ever passed in Congress. And it gives you so many things. Not only the biggest tax cuts, but when you see the job numbers and think of this: No tax on tips, no tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors and things. I mean, the numbers are staggering," Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday on "Finnerty."

"No tax on overtime [pay]. That bill is so full of goodies for people," Trump added. "If you're a middle-income person or whatever, you go buy a car, you borrow money from a bank, we're letting you deduct your interest payments from taxes … and I think it's maybe one of the things I'm most proud, but I think most proud that we've been able to do so much in so little time."

As for the next 200 days, Trump told host Rob Finnerty it's about implementing every facet of the megabill.

"So the concept was there's something in this for everybody. I want to really implement a lot of the things that we had," Trump said. "Look, we want to have a safe country. We want to get rid of crime. We have to bring back a lot of very, very bad people who were put here by the Biden administration."

"We're going to be doing so much on health. … I want to implement many of the things that we have in the bill that just got passed that, frankly, was passed where people never believed it was possible to get it done. We got all those things done," he added.

