Meghan McCain: Chris Cuomo Is a 'Coward'

In the face of growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual assault accusations, Meghan McCain called out CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for blatantly ignoring a damning report on his brother that was released yesterday.

On ABC's "The View" Wednesday, McCain, whose last episode co-hosting the show is Aug. 6, said "The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kind of nepotism. If it were my brother and he had been accused of this, damn straight I would be talking about it on The View this morning, and it makes all of them cowards."

"Cuomo Prime Time" aired just hours after New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report on the governor’s behavior. This led many high profile politicians including President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to issues calls for the governor’s resignation.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Chris Cuomo’s appearance on "Cuomo Prime Time" last night "surprised and upset" some CNN employees, citing a source inside the company.

Cuomo faced severe criticism in May when it was reported that he helped his brother craft a response to the sex charges. This follows a statement reported by Fox News in March where he admitted he wouldn’t cover the negative news. "Obviously I'm aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother," the anchor said.

"You wanna talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country, when it has to do with your brother, and you’re hosting CNN. That’s nepotism," McCain stressed.