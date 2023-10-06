Gaetz: My Speaker Vote Hinges on Spending Views

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker, said his vote on the California Republican's successor comes down to federal spending.

Speaking to sports analyst and conservative commentator Jason Whitlock on his "Fearless" podcast, the Florida Republican said he wants to see the next speaker seriously tackle the issue.

"My personal decision will come down to spending. I want to hear these candidates say, We are done governing by continuing resolution and omnibus bill, because, for me, this was never personal," Gaetz told Whitlock.

Gaetz also said he was good friends with at least two of the top Republicans running, Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio.

"I'm very close to both men," he said, adding that he was "really heartened to know we've got two amazing choices, two amazing men. And I actually think God's will will be done here."

After butting heads with McCarthy for some time, Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the speakership on Monday, claiming that McCarthy worked behind the scenes to get Ukraine aid passed.

One day later, eight Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to remove him.

McCarthy revealed he would not seek the role again hours later, leading Republicans to adjourn the floor until next week.

A candidate forum is planned for Tuesday evening, and the conference will meet behind closed doors for a member-only discussion on Monday night.

In addition to Scalise and Jordan officially running for speaker, Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern of Oklahoma is also expected to jump in.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.