Rep. Gaetz: Scalise, Jordan 'Great Choices' for Speaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led the drive to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday he doesn't have a favorite to become the new speaker but does like Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Gaetz sparked the motion to vacate vote Tuesday with seven other Republicans who ousted McCarthy with the help of Democrats.

Scalise, the House majority leader, and Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, have announced they will be seeking the speaker's gavel. The House is adjourned until Tuesday, when it's expected to accept nominations for the position, with a vote possibly Wednesday.

"I'm very close to both men," Gaetz said on "Fearless With Jason Whitlock." "I think of Steve Scalise like every night when I go home because he gave me this giant rack of Louisiana Cajun spices. And I love to cook. Every time I'm whipping up some redfish or some chicken, I always think about him and the good that he has done."

Gaetz praised Scalise's determination to serve after he was shot by a gunman in 2017 during the congressional baseball game.

"If they had shot me in this place, I'd probably be out of here," he said. "His journey from being shot, to coming back, to leading, to taking on extra responsibilities, it's just an inspirational human story, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat."

Gaetz said he "hero worships" Jordan.

"He is my personal mentor. I serve on the Judiciary committee with him," Gaetz said. "I've tried to style a lot of my approach to the Congress in the image of Jim Jordan. It's really hard to pick among two great choices but my personal decision will come down to spending.

"I want to hear these candidates say we are done governing by continuing resolution and omnibus bills. For me, this was never personal — it was about spending, and we can't just keep running $2.2 trillion annual deficits atop of $33 trillion in debt. ... I'm really heartened to know we have two amazing choices, two amazing men, and I actually think God's will, will be done here."