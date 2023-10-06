Trump Endorses Rep. Jordan as Speaker

Former President Donald Trump overnight announced his "complete and total endorsement" of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to become the next House speaker.

Trump, just after midnight, posted a statement on his Truth Social page, calling Jordan, the first to announce his bid to replace the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

"He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Trump said, adding that the congressman was a "STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C.," and saying that the House Judiciary Committee chair is "respected by all."

Trump added that he presented Jordan with the country's highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and noted that the congressman, who has been a staunch ally of his for years, is a "master" in sports.

"While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record," said Trump. "At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class."

Jordan has a master's degree in education from The Ohio State University and a degree in law from Capital University, Trump noted, calling him "STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment."

Trump added that Jordan, his wife Polly, and their family are "outstanding."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., another strong Trump supporter, has also announced his bid for the speaker's seat.

Trump announced his endorsement shortly after Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, posted on social media platform X on Thursday night that the former president — who he'd been endorsing to become the next speaker — was backing Jordan.

"Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker's race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party," Nehls wrote. "I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House."

To become speaker, a candidate must get 218 votes, meaning that he or she will need support from both the conservative and moderate sides of the Republican Party. That person will also face finding a party consensus to continue funding the government by the middle of November or risk a government shutdown.

McCarthy was ousted after pushing through a 45-day continuing resolution last Saturday through the use of support from Democrats. Days later, he was voted out by Democrats and eight Republicans, after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., presented a motion to vacate.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., the chair of the Republican Study Committee, the House's largest conservative group, told Newsmax earlier this week that he believes he can unite Republicans as speaker and said Thursday he is still mulling a run but has not made a decision.

Trump's announcement comes after he offered Thursday night to serve in a short run as House speaker to unify the divided Republican Party in the chamber.

He told Fox News Digital that he would assume the speakership for a "30, 60, or 90-day period … if necessary."

Later Thursday, he told Fox News Digital that he has been "asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress."

Trump said he plans to visit Capitol Hill Tuesday when House Republicans are expected to hold their first internal vote for speaker.

"If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term because I am running for president," he added.

"I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," he said.

A House speaker does not need to be a member of the chamber to hold the seat.

Jordan was elected to Congress in 2006 and helped form the powerful House Freedom Caucus. He is chair of the Judiciary Committee and chairs the select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, leading several key GOP investigations.

McCarthy, as speaker, when announcing the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, named Jordan as Judiciary chair and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith to work in conjunction with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.

Jordan also served as part of Trump's defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial and was nominated in January to become speaker. At that time, the congressman supported McCarthy.

He said Thursday he had a "great conversation" with Trump about his bid to become the next House speaker, but wouldn't say if he has Trump's support.

Jordan also told NBC News that he would not support the expulsion of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who spearheaded the ouster of McCarthy as speaker this week.