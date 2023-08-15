×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark meadows | donald trump | indictment | fulton county | georgia | federal court | fani willis

Meadows: Shift Georgia Charges to Federal Court

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 10:11 PM EDT

Mark Meadows, one time chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, called Tuesday for his indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, to be moved to a federal court.

The former GOP lawmaker from North Carolina was one of 18 other Trump allies, along with the former president himself, who was charged Monday night for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"Mr. Meadows is entitled to remove this action to federal court because the charges against him plausibly give rise to a federal defense based on his role at all relevant times as the White House Chief of Staff to the President of the United States," Meadows' attorneys wrote.

He is facing two counts handed down by a grand jury at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office: alleged racketeering and his supposed solicitation of an official to violate their oath of office.

The Tuesday filing by Meadows' legal team denied that he had any involvement in Trump's controversial 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the center of the investigation.

During the call, of which audio was leaked, Trump says that he wants Raffensperger "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state."

"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President's behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President," the filing read. "One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things."

Meadows also claimed he had legal immunity under the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution, which establishes that federal law takes precedence over state ones.

The former chief of staff previously testified before the grand jury investigating the case, according to a report by The New York Times in June.

Luca Cacciatore

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Mark Meadows, a onetime chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, called Tuesday for his indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, to be moved to a federal court.
mark meadows, donald trump, indictment, fulton county, georgia, federal court, fani willis
326
2023-11-15
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 10:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved