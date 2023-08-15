Dershowitz to Newsmax: No Way Trump Ga. Trial Starts Within 6 Months

Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she will seek a trial within six months regarding the indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges of trying to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results.

But Harvard professor emeritus and author Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday there is no way that will happen.

“She ought to be ashamed of herself for even suggesting that,” Dershowitz, author of “Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law,” told “American Agenda." “If I were the judge, I would slap her down so hard for suggesting a six-month trial in a case where there will be motions and there will be efforts to do all kinds of things and there will be attempts to recuse lawyers. You name it.

“This case will not be tried within six months. I guarantee you that. So far, every prediction I've made in this case and ‘Get Trump’ and in my writings, every prediction has come true. … This is the easiest prediction to make. I guarantee you. This case will not be tried within six months, and you can play this clip back six months from now on display and I will be publicly apologetic, but it's not going to happen.”

The charges Trump and the other 18 defendants are facing include violations of Georgia‘s racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) statute, which was created to fight organized crime syndicates, according to the 98-page indictment.

Dershowitz said Willis and the other prosecutors will have a difficult time proving such a charge.

“I've litigated a lot of RICO cases and won them because the government not only has to prove that people conspired together, but that there was an enterprise, a unit that existed and that the crimes were committed through the enterprise,” Dershowitz said. “A lot of RICO cases are thrown out, some at the trial level, some at the appellate level. This one seems to have a lot of vulnerabilities.

“The prosecution is going to have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump and his co-conspirators and co-RICO people, but Trump particularly, has to have known and honestly believed that the election was unfair. If he honestly believed that the election was stolen, then he doesn't have the corrupt intent that seems so central to many of the charges in this indictment. This is going to be a tough, a tough case to prove if there is a fair and objective jury.”



