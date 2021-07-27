Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I'm Suing Nancy Pelosi'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says she is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

She made her comment in a Tuesday tweet, saying simply: “We’re suing @SpeakerPelosi.” She directed her followers to speakermaskhole.com.

The site shows a photo of Pelosi with the words: “HELP Marjorie Taylor Greene Sue Pelosi. Donate now.”

And it also says: “I’m suing Nancy Pelosi! Nancy Pelosi must be held accountable. Please rush an emergency $15, $25, $50, $100 donation – whatever you can afford – right away.”

However, nowhere in her tweet or her fundraising page does she specify why she is suing Pelosi and whether a suit has been filed.

Tuesday marked the opening of the House committee, selected by Pelosi, to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. However, it remained unclear whether Greene’s threatened suit was in any way connected to the panel.

In February, members of the House voted 230-199, with 11 Republicans siding with the Democrats, to remove Greene from the Education and Labor and Budget committees over comments she made on social media supporting QAnon theories in 2018.

Greene has called the move “hypocritical” to kick her off the committees over her comments on social media when people are still "devastated" over the protests of the past year.