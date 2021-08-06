×
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Fulton County Audit Will Expose 'Big Lie'

marjorie taylor greene speaks at press conference
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference Capitol Hill on June 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 August 2021 01:23 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says Americans will know what "the big lie" really means once the truth comes out from the Fulton County audit in Georgia.

Greene made her comments in a Friday tweet.

She wrote: "When the truth about the election comes out from the Fulton County audit in my home state of Georgia, people will finally know what the big lie really means."

Greene did not provide any details in her tweet.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax on July 12, the continuing forensic audit in Fulton County is revealing "tremendous amounts of potential irregularities, to say the least."

Former President Donald Trump has shot back at opponents and the mainstream, saying the 2020 election result will forever be known as "the big lie."

Meanwhile, Greene has sparked controversy in the past over her comments. In February, members of the House voted 230-199, with 11 Republicans siding with all Democrats, to remove her from the Education and Labor and Budget committees over comments she made on social media supporting QAnon theories in 2018.

Greene has called the move "hypocritical" to kick her off the committees over her comments on social media when people are still "devastated" over the protests of the past year.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


