Rep. Greene: Sanctuary States, Cities Could Lose Funding

Sanctuary states and cities could lose their funding, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

In the next Congress, the Georgia Republican will head a new subcommittee working with the Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy-led Department of Government Efficiency, whose purpose is to "eliminate government waste."

Citing illegal immigration as one area in which to save money, Green said, "I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities."

Greene insisted that if sanctuary cities and states "use their police officers and their resources to harbor and protect illegal criminal aliens, then absolutely those sanctuary states and cities are in danger of losing their federal funding, and rightfully so."

The congresswoman insisted other ways to reduce spending is "to cut programs, contracts, employees, grant programs, you name it, that are failing the American people and not serving the American people's interests."

She added that another area to cut is government-funded media programs such as NPR, which she said "spread nothing but Democrat propaganda."

Greene said that government waste is "all over."

She also mentioned the trend of many government employees working from home since the pandemic.

"We're also looking at ... thousands of buildings that the federal government owns and pays for with over $15 billion a year, but yet those government buildings stood empty and these government employees stay at home," Greene said.

"We don't care about people's feelings. We're going to be searching for the facts, and we're going to be verifying if this is worth spending the ... American people's hard-earned tax dollars on."