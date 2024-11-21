House Oversight to Form Subcommittee for DOGE

The House Oversight Committee is planning to create a subcommittee for the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the committee announced Thursday.

The subcommittee is to be chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to aid the pair in the incoming administration's goal of weeding out government inefficiency and wasteful spending.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said the subcommittee will "align with the Trump administration's priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government's operations and cut red tape that's stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people."

Posting on X to announce her specific role, Greene wrote, "Big News. Comer to create @GOPoversight DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy."

"We're going to work very closely with Elon Musk and Ramaswamy," Comer added. "We’ve had initial conversations. We are serious about reducing the size of government."

Describing their DOGE initiative in The Wall Street Journal opinion article Wednesday, Musk and Ramaswamy wrote, "DOGE will work with legal experts embedded in government agencies, aided by advanced technology, to apply these rulings to federal regulations enacted by such agencies.

"DOGE will present this list of regulations to President Trump, who can, by executive action, immediately pause the enforcement of those regulations and initiate the process for review and rescission. This would liberate individuals and businesses from illicit regulations never passed by Congress and stimulate the U.S. economy."

In the spirit of transparency, Musk and Ramaswamy announced they will be launching a new podcast together called "DOGEcast" with plans to make public all the government cost-cutting they are considering and how such streamlining will be implemented.