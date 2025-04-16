Trump: It's My Job to Get Killers, Thugs Out of Here

President Donald Trump said it's his job to remove "killers and thugs" from the U.S. following four years of an "open border" under former President Joe Biden.

Trump took to his social media platform Wednesday morning after two House Democrats requested approval for an official congressional delegation to visit the prison in El Salvador where the administration is sending some deportees.

"Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it's very dangerous and ill conceived Open Border. Sorry, but it's my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT'S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Hours after Trump's post, a U.S. federal judge found "probable cause" to hold Trump's administration in contempt of court for violating his order last month halting deportations of Venezuelan migrants under a wartime law.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said the administration demonstrated "willful disregard" for his March 15 order barring the government from deporting Venezuelan alleged gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Reuters contributed to this story.