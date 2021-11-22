Rep. Greene Racks Up Another House Mask Fine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has reportedly racked up another $2,500 fine for not wearing a mask inside the House of Representatives.

A tweet from Huffington Post writer Jennifer Bendery said Greene will have the fine taken out of her salary over an Oct. 14 infraction that she did not appeal.

It’s getting expensive.

In a Nov. 1 report by The Hill, the freshman conservative lawmaker had been reprimanded by the House sergeant-at-arms at least 20 times for refusing to wear a mask in the chamber, infractions that added up to $48,000 worth of fines.

House Democrats established a mask mandate in July 2020, and Democrats established hefty fines to enforce it, The Hill noted.

House members are fined $500 for the first mask offense and $2,500 for subsequent offenses.

According to a letter from House Sergeant at Arms William Walker dated Oct. 28, Greene has been documented not wearing a mask in the House chamber at least 20 times since May.

"You have been observed not wearing a mask on July 29, Aug. 2, Sept. 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and Oct. 1, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, and 27, and have been asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the hall of the House of Representatives on each occasion unless recognized to speak by the chair," Walker wrote in the letter, which Greene's office shared with The Hill.

"I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone,” Greene said in a statement Nov. 1.

It was not clear why the Oct. 14 infraction was not previously disclosed.

The congresswoman makes $174,000 per year, the annual salary for most House and Senate members, NBC News has reported.