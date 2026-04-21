Report: US Officials Killed in Mexico Wreck Were CIA

Two U.S. Embassy officials killed in a fiery car crash in northern Mexico were CIA officers involved in expanded U.S. counternarcotics efforts, according to a report by The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter.

The crash occurred Sunday in Chihuahua as the Americans were returning from meetings tied to a major drug lab takedown. Two Mexican officials also died in the accident which authorities say happened when the vehicle veered off the road, plunged into a ravine, and exploded.

Mexican officials said the Americans did not participate directly in the raid, which targeted what authorities described as one of the largest clandestine drug labs ever discovered in the region.

The operation reportedly took months of planning and involved dozens of Mexican agents.

The incident comes as U.S. pressure on Mexico to crack down on drug cartels has intensified, with the CIA playing a growing role in counternarcotics operations across Latin America, according to the Post.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is demanding answers, arguing her administration was not properly informed of any collaboration tied to the operation. She emphasized that Mexico does not allow joint U.S.-Mexican military operations, stating cooperation is limited to intelligence sharing within established legal frameworks.

Local officials said the Americans were in the area for training activities and later met with Mexican investigators involved in the raid before the fatal crash.