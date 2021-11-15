Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Bannon Charges Will Backfire on Dems

Former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon is the "wrong guy" for Democrats to pick on, and the two-count indictment for contempt of Congress against him will "definitely backfire" on Democrats, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

"What you're seeing is communism in action and we're not used to it in America," Greene told Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "But this is what they do in communist countries. They silence their political opponents by terrifying and threatening everyone across the country. This is what they're doing with Steve Bannon."

Bannon walked out of a federal courthouse Monday, vowing to fight.

"I'm telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden," Bannon said. "And we're going to go on the offense. We're tired of playing defense."

"I'm never going to back down. They took on the wrong guy this time," he added.

Bannon was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition before the House Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 and a second count for refusing to produce documents.

Greene, agreed, telling host Chris Salcedo, "They have picked on the wrong guy, because Steve Bannon will not go quietly. And as a matter of fact, he's going to fight back. And that's why we love him so much."

Calling herself "Team Bannon all the way," Greene said what has happened to Bannon is "an outrage. It should never happen in our country, just like President Trump said."

Bannon refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 subpoena after Trump claimed executive privilege. President Joe Biden's administration has declined to go along with that claim, and courts have so far ruled against Trump.

"I know America will be standing by Steve Bannon," Greene said. "This will definitely backfire on the communist Democrats."

Information for Reuters was used in this report.

