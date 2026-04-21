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Tags: trump | currency swap | uae | consideration

Trump: Currency Swap With UAE Under Consideration

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 10:02 AM EDT

President Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was considering helping the United Arab Emirates financially and a currency ‌swap with the Middle East nation ​was under consideration.

"It is," Trump told CNBC when asked if a ⁠currency swap with the UAE was under consideration, ​calling them a good ally.

"They're really led ⁠by incredible people ... I mean, I'm surprised, because they are really rich," Trump said.

"If I could help ‌them, I would, I mean, ​we're helping them much ‌more with what we're doing with the war," ‌Trump said referring to U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that ⁠UAE's central bank governor ‌raised the idea ⁠of a currency swap line with Treasury ⁠Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve officials in meetings in Washington last ‌week, in case the war plunges the oil-rich country into a deeper crisis.

"If the UAE ‌had ​a problem - I ‌find it hard to believe - but if they had a problem, we would ​be there for them," said Trump. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was considering helping the United Arab Emirates financially and a currency ‌swap with the Middle East nation ​was under consideration.
trump, currency swap, uae, consideration
173
2026-02-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 10:02 AM
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