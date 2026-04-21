Trump: Currency Swap With UAE Under Consideration

President Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was considering helping the United Arab Emirates financially and a currency swap with the Middle East nation was under consideration.
"It is," Trump told CNBC when asked if a currency swap with the UAE was under consideration, calling them a good ally.
"They're really led by incredible people ... I mean, I'm surprised, because they are really rich," Trump said.
"If I could help them, I would, I mean, we're helping them much more with what we're doing with the war," Trump said referring to U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.
The Wall Street Journal reported that UAE's central bank governor raised the idea of a currency swap line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve officials in meetings in Washington last week, in case the war plunges the oil-rich country into a deeper crisis.
"If the UAE had a problem - I find it hard to believe - but if they had a problem, we would be there for them," said Trump.
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