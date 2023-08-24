MTG: Will Vote for Trump From Jail If I Have to

Former President Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jailhouse on Thursday evening as part of a wide-ranging criminal case related to his 2020 election challenge in Georgia, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was on hand to show her support.

"Tonight, I joined hundreds of Patriots at the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump during his persecution by Communist Atlanta DA Fani Willis. I will never stop supporting President Trump and I will vote for him from jail if I have to!" Greene posted on X.

Trump called the situation "a travesty of justice," asserting that "we did nothing wrong" and insisting that "we have every right to challenge an election."

About 20 minutes after arriving at the jail, Trump's motorcade departed. It proceeded toward Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet awaited to transport him back to his New Jersey golf club.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.