×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | fulton county | georgia | donald trump | jail | fani willis | 2020 election

MTG: Will Vote for Trump From Jail If I Have to

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 09:13 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jailhouse on Thursday evening as part of a wide-ranging criminal case related to his 2020 election challenge in Georgia, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was on hand to show her support.

"Tonight, I joined hundreds of Patriots at the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump during his persecution by Communist Atlanta DA Fani Willis. I will never stop supporting President Trump and I will vote for him from jail if I have to!" Greene posted on X.

Trump called the situation "a travesty of justice," asserting that "we did nothing wrong" and insisting that "we have every right to challenge an election."

About 20 minutes after arriving at the jail, Trump's motorcade departed. It proceeded toward Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet awaited to transport him back to his New Jersey golf club.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jim Thomas

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jailhouse on Thursday evening as part of a wide-ranging criminal case related to his 2020 election challenge in Georgia, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was on hand to show her support.
marjorie taylor greene, fulton county, georgia, donald trump, jail, fani willis, 2020 election
156
2023-13-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved