Tags: trump | georgia | da willis | indictment

Trump to Surrender in Ga. at 7:30 PM ET

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 05:11 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday he will surrender for charges issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Truth Social, Trump slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office for recommending his indictment after concluding that he allegedly attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.

He specifically maintained his innocence for the controversial phone call exchange with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020.

In the call, Trump appears to say that he wants Raffensperger "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," leaked audio later revealed.

"... I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION," Trump wrote.

"THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.," he added.

The former president has already reportedly departed for Atlanta, according to CNBC.

Authorities said Trump will be fingerprinted and have a booking photo taken.

The slate of charges he faces include alleged racketeering, violating his oath of office, impersonating a public officer, forgery, and filing false documents.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

Thursday, 24 August 2023 05:11 PM
