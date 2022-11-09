DCCC Chair Maloney Concedes in N.Y. House Race

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded Wednesday after a humiliating defeat to GOP state lawmaker Mike Lawler.

Lawler focused much of his campaign attacking the five-term congressman over crime and inflation.

In October, Newsmax's John Gizzi predicted the growing number of Republicans and members of the state's conservative party would unseat Maloney, making Maloney the highest member of House Democrats to go down in 2022.

It's the first time that a DCCC chair has been defeated since 1980, when DCCC Chair Jim Corman of California narrowly beat Republican Bobbi Fielder in an upset in the Los Angeles area district.

"The latest sign that Mike Lawler is going to beat Maloney is the higher-than-expected early voter turned among Republicans, as opposed to Democrats who traditionally vote early," New York State Conservative Chair Gerard Kassar previously told Newsmax.

The issue of crime and the redistricting in the 17th District worked to Lawler's advantage.

Democrats appeared nervous about the election, bringing former President Bill Clinton on Maloney's campaign trail for a half-hour speech. The DCCC spent more than $600,000 on behalf of Maloney.

Maloney chose to run in the 17th District, which includes his home in Duchess Country. Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., a freshman Democrat, was furious at Maloney's decision, choosing to run in a Manhattan district instead, only to be defeated in the primary.

Lawler, a one-time executive director of the state's Republican Party and top aide to the Westchester County executive, drew attention in 2020 for ousting a seven-term incumbent assemblyman.