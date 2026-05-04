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Tags: cbp | tariffs | donald trump | supreme court

Customs Agency: First Trump Tariff Refunds to Start May 12

Monday, 04 May 2026 08:05 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it now estimates the first electronic refunds from President Donald Trump's tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme ​Court will start as soon as May 12, a day ⁠later than an earlier estimate.

​The estimated start date for Automated ⁠Clearing House, or ACH, payments was disclosed in a message to shippers announcing the availability of ‌status reports that allow ​claimants to monitor the ‌processing status of their refunds.

In ‌a Court of International Trade order last week, the agency was expected ⁠to start refunds ‌around May ⁠11. No reason was given for the ⁠date ⁠change.

Up to $166 billion of CBP collections ‌from Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are subject to ‌CBP ​refunds. The ‌Supreme Court ruled that Trump overstepped his authority in using the ​1977 sanctions law to impose tariffs.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it now estimates the first electronic refunds from President Donald Trump's tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme ​Court will start as soon as May 12, a day ⁠later than an earlier estimate.
cbp, tariffs, donald trump, supreme court
143
2026-05-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 08:05 PM
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