U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it now estimates the first electronic refunds from President Donald Trump's tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme ​Court will start as soon as May 12, a day ⁠later than an earlier estimate.

​The estimated start date for Automated ⁠Clearing House, or ACH, payments was disclosed in a message to shippers announcing the availability of ‌status reports that allow ​claimants to monitor the ‌processing status of their refunds.

In ‌a Court of International Trade order last week, the agency was expected ⁠to start refunds ‌around May ⁠11. No reason was given for the ⁠date ⁠change.

Up to $166 billion of CBP collections ‌from Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are subject to ‌CBP ​refunds. The ‌Supreme Court ruled that Trump overstepped his authority in using the ​1977 sanctions law to impose tariffs.