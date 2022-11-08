Candidate Lawler to Newsmax: Voters Ready to 'Throw the Bums Out'

New York congressional candidate Mike Lawler told Newsmax Tuesday that “the Democrats and Sean Maloney have nobody to blame but themselves” when Empire State voters “throw the bums out” and elect GOP candidates to seats across the state.

“He [Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.] has voted 100% of the time with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [President] Joe Biden,” Lawler said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “He said that cashless bail was his top priority, and voters recognize that the policies that have been enacted under one-party rule in Washington and Albany and in New York City have created an absolute mess."

"They're ready to throw the bums out, frankly, and restore balance and ensure that common sense policies are enacted at every level of government.”

“That's why we're going to win tonight, and I think it will be a pretty decisive win,” he added.

According to the Daily Caller, the boundaries of New York’s 17th Congressional District, which Maloney and Lawler are running in, were adjusted by a judicially appointed special master in May after the state’s top court threw out a Democrat legislature-drawn gerrymandered map.

“Earlier this year, Sean Maloney sent a memo to state Democrats demanding that they gerrymander New York's congressional maps, and they did, and, ultimately, the courts threw them out,” Lawler said. “We have the potential tonight to walk out of New York with 12 to 13 seats because of that, and I believe tonight, when voters have their say, we will be the face of the red wave and New York will end Nancy Pelosi's reign as speaker once and for all.”

Maloney’s supporters spent nearly $800,000 in last-minute attack ads in the final days leading up to the election, according to the Caller, as an Oct. 12 poll by McLaughlin & Associates showed Lawler defeating Maloney by 6%, greater than the margin of error. The Cook Political Report adjusted its forecast for Maloney’s seat from “lean Democratic” to “toss-up.”

“It speaks volumes to how competitive this race is that they've had to siphon off millions of dollars and that Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Jill Biden have all had to come in in some fashion or another and try to save him,” Lawler said. “It's not going to work, and part of the reason is 75% of this district is new to him.

"He only represents a quarter of the population currently. I represent about 20% currently in the state assembly, so he doesn't have that built-in advantage of incumbency.”

