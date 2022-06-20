Report: NY Democrat Rep. Maloney Inflated Role in Tech Startup

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., incorrectly stated he built a software company "from scratch," the New York Post reported.

Maloney, who has made the inflated claim several times, officially joined Kiodex after it launched, the Post reported.

Kiodex is a risk-management and consulting service for commodities traders.

Although Maloney, who worked in the White House under then-President Bill Clinton, has suggested in interviews and on social media that he started Kiodex, the company was registered online and with New York state months before he was hired as its lawyer.

"When Sean left the White House, he built his own business from scratch. His high-tech startup created hundreds of New York jobs," Maloney’s official congressional bio states, with nearly identical language on his campaign website.

The Post said Maloney started as the general counsel for the company in July 2000, according to news reports, public records, and his LinkedIn page.

Maloney was promoted to chief operating officer of the firm in the fall of 2020, according to a campaign rep and reports.

A Democrat political operative told the Post that Maloney’s exaggeration fits with the lawmaker’s style.

"Sean will basically do and say anything to make Sean Patrick Maloney look good. That’s been his No. 1 [priority] for as long as he’s been in professional life," the operative told the Post.

"For Sean, it’s always about what’s good for Sean, and all other considerations are irrelevant in his mind … so I’m not surprised at all."

The Post source said Maloney’s repeated business credentials exaggerations were aimed at "appealing to independent voters" in the suburban district.

"It was about molding a resume to appeal to a moderate district," the source told the Post.

The Post story included a July 2013 Facebook post, which was about the lawmaker hosting an "Agricultural Economy Workshop," that stated: "I built my own business from scratch, so I know how difficult owning your own business can be."

The Post said at one time, during his first of two unsuccessful bids for New York state attorney general in 2006, Maloney’s campaign website provided an accurate account of his career in the early 2000s.

"Sean is an experienced business executive, having served from 2000-03 as chief operating officer of Kiodex, Inc., a Warburg Pincus portfolio company that provides risk management solutions to the commodities derivatives markets," it read.

Maloney, 55, represents Orange and Putnam Counties but is currently running for a nearby Congressional seat. He’s the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.