Sen. Graham, Al Franken Make Bet on Trump Win in '24

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken have $20 riding on whether former President Donald Trump is voted back into the White House next year.

The friendly wager came during "The Daily Show," which comedian and actor Franken was guest-hosting Monday, The Hill reported.

While Franken described the pair's previous Senate relationship as friendly, he claimed since then there'd been a "strain" because of Graham's politics, including his support of Trump.

"Here's the question for you and maybe others: Trump is trying to come back," Graham argued, according to The Hill, adding: "I think he's got a better than good chance of winning the primary and a 50/50 chance of being president again."

Franken countered the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by Trump supporters will be part of voters' scrutiny on whether he should return to the Oval Office.

"The No. 1 tradition that's meaningful in this country is the peaceful transition of power," said Franken. "How then can you want a guy who allowed us to go through this violent insurrection?"

Graham responded when Trump was president "on the things I care the most about — national security — I thought he did a damn good job," he said, adding: "At the end of the day, he's got to prove to people — not me — that he's able to lead us again. And that will be a challenge for him."

But Graham also noted it'll "be a challenge for [President Joe] Biden to say 'Give me four more years after the last four.' We'll see what happens."

Franken shot back: "Well, l think Biden wins that," to which Graham said: "Let's bet. Can we bet?"

Settling on a $20 wager "to be paid here," as Graham insisted, the pair shook hands, The Hill reported.

"You've got to come to grips with the idea a lot of Americans believe that Trump was a good president, but they don't like what he did or what he said. But this is going to be a real contest in 2024," Graham said.

Franken blasted back that "I just think he's a pathological liar. And I don't mean to be harsh because I know he's your friend — and a malignant narcissist. I don't know how the American people are going to reelect this guy."

Still, Graham got the last word on the matter, insisting Trump "can survive your criticism. 'Al Franken is down on Trump' is not the end of Trump."