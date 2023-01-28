Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'There Are No Trump Policies' Without Trump

While former President Donald Trump faced some criticism for inviting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., onto his leadership team in the important battleground state, Graham made Trump look justified in his decision Saturday.

Speaking after being introduced by Trump, in the speech that aired live in its entirety on Newsmax, an animated Graham spoke forcefully in support of Trump.

"Well, he did it once, he can do it again — isn't that why we're here?" Graham said in a fiery defense of his political ally.

Graham was referring to Republican forces who had been sharing a narrative the 2024 GOP candidate should hold Trump's positions but be someone other than Trump.

"There is one thing I want to talk to you about. How many have you heard: 'We like Trump's policies, but we want somebody new?'

"There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump," Graham continued, carrying into a tone that hearkened back to his fiery Brett Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary rant rebuking Democrats. "I was there!

"You know why $400 billion was given by NATO nations? Because he asked, and they were afraid to say no. Every president since I've been up there has asked NATO to give more money, but they gave more money when he asked.

"People talk about China. You did something about China. They finally paid. Everybody's been talking about China. You made them pay.

"You know why Mexico said yes to you? Because you scared the hell out of them by taking on China.

"You know why the Abraham Accords came about? It's because you convinced the Arabs and the Israelis you were strong and you're reliable. You killed the terrorists that needed to be killed. You convinced the Arabs to work with the Israelis.

"And the world was a better place. We live in a dangerous world right now."

Off the camera, Newsmax national correspondent Logan Ratick reported Graham was heckled by a Trump supporter while Graham was speaking.

But Graham was undeterred.

"The good news for the Republican Party, there are many talented people for years to come, but there is only one Donald Trump," Graham continued.

"And I say this sincerely: You can talk about his policies, but you could not do what he did."

