Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax: 'Making Progress' With DirecTV

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., remains "100%" behind Newsmax in its fight to return to AT&T's DirecTV.

"I want you on the network," Graham told Thursday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I want you and your audience to be able to use DirecTV. I think we're making progress. I really do."

Graham added to host Eric Bolling that both he and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are working together to help restore Newsmax's conservative voice to DirecTV's platforms after it was not renewed in January.

"I've been working with Sen. Cruz," Graham continued. "We're all in your camp. We're going to keep up the fight."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T's DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax, of all cable news channels, should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And all of those channels get license fees.

